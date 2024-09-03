Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,105.91.

MELI opened at $2,061.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,064.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,786.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,652.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

