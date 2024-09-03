Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.