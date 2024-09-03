ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05.

About ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

