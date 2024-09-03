Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 48.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

