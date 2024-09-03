Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$49.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$49.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.0725356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

