Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 746.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 812,679 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $106,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

