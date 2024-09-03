Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Head to Head Analysis

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and VinFast Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.89%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 5.73, meaning that its share price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -29,540.78% -117.46% -47.73% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $1.08 million 2,050.88 -$431.74 million ($128.95) -0.04 VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.39

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

