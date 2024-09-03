Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000.

GEV opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

