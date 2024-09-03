Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 949,547 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,712,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,679,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,511.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.