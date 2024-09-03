Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,260,000 after buying an additional 1,218,586 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 830,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.