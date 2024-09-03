Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after buying an additional 405,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

