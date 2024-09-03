Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $354.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.91. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

