Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

