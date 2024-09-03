Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $96,241,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.