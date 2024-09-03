Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in STERIS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in STERIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $241.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.53. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

