Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.