Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,356,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

