Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $39,000. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

