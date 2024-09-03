Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 2,626 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PTC by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $29,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in PTC by 4.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.51. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

