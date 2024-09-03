Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Pool by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $351.62 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.