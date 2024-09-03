Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 10,201 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

