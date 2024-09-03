Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 558,368 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,840,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBTI stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.