Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.