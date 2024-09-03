Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,854,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 3,187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,485,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

