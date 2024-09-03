Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 749,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,460,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIVA opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

