Financial Comparison: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) vs. YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH)

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares YY Group and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get YY Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Group N/A N/A N/A Hudson Global -1.45% -2.60% -2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for YY Group and Hudson Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YY Group and Hudson Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Group $31.77 million 0.94 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Hudson Global $142.97 million 0.35 $2.20 million ($0.37) -49.22

Hudson Global has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Hudson Global

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.