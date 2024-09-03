Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 6,818 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CSX by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

