Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 761 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

