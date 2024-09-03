Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.72.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

