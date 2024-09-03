Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,839,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LKQ by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 227,314 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in LKQ by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 277,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

