Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after acquiring an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after acquiring an additional 301,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

