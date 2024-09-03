Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

