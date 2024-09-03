Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.28 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $168,063,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

