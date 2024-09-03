Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

