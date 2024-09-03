Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

