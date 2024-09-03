Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

