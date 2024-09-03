Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.