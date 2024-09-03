Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,822 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

