Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.