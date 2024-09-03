Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.21 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,799 shares of company stock valued at $80,880,433. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $934.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $852.87 and a 200-day moving average of $762.92. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.