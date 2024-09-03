Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

