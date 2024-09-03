Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

