Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,438 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.