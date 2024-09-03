Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

