Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 384,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,817,000 after buying an additional 81,567 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.08. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

