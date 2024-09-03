Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 956 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

