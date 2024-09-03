Financial Survey: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Savings Link and Accolade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $414.29 million 0.84 -$99.81 million ($1.16) -3.74

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Accolade -20.62% -20.30% -11.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Net Savings Link and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Net Savings Link and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 3 12 0 2.80

Accolade has a consensus target price of $11.65, suggesting a potential upside of 168.52%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility & Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

