First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

