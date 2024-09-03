First Personal Financial Services Sells 157 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

