First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

